Holden will run V6 twin-turbos in Supercars

Holden has just revealed the first concept images of the next generation Commodore Supercar and it looks great. While the car looks lower, tougher, its the aero lip on the front bar, which then joins reprofiled side skirts to match. The new design will be introduced into the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship in 2018.

The computer-generated images is the work of talented GM Design Australia Exterior Design Manager Peter Hughes. Holden’s Executive Director of Marketing, Mark Harland said,

“What an incredible-looking race car, it carries on the tradition of Commodores looking awesome on and off the track and ushers in a new era for our brand.”

The design work to compliment the sleek and sophisticated design of the road-going Commodore includes advanced simulation and aerodynamic evaluation using sophisticated Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modelling.

In massive news for the category, Holden has also confirmed the next-gen Commodore will be a twin-turbocharged V6 engine, suitable for Supercars’ Gen 2 regulations. Development of the new powerplant is currently undergoing development in partnership with the General Motors Performance and Racing Center, in Pontiac, Michigan.

Personally I think the sport should consider augmenting the combustion engine with a hybrid electric system. Gone are the days where hybrids are considered as a compromise, with the worlds top tier of motorsport, F1 and the worlds fastest hypercars, all use battery power to enhance performance. I’d also love see further development of aero as seen in GT3 categories around the globe.

Triple Eight Race Engineering will seek approval from Supercars to run a V6-powered Commodore as a wild card entry at selected rounds next season before a full rollout for the 2019 season. The V6 engine will then be accessible to all Holden teams via a favourable leasing program.

By aiming for 2019, it gives teams, especially smaller ones, an easier transition to the new model Commodore. It also allows Holden and Triple Eight Race Engineering to assist Supercars’ technical department with development of its programs ensuring the turbocharged V6 can achieve parity with the existing, naturally aspirated V8s.

Triple Eight Race Engineering team principal, Roland Dane said,

“Our sport prides itself on Supercars being the closest competition in the world, and the phased introduction of the next-generation Commodore will ensure that is maintained,” .

Supercars Australia Chief Executive Officer James Warburton applauded Holden on the stunning new 2018 Commodore and the manufacturer’s V6 engine development program for Gen 2.

It is a pragmatic and sensible approach by Holden and Triple Eight Race Engineering in introducing the new Commodore and a twin-turbocharged V6 powered engine to the sport,” Warburton said. Importantly it is a win for all the current Teams in terms of the simplicity and market relevance for an easy transition to the new Commodore in 2018.

Development of the new Commodore Supercar continues, with construction of the first car well underway and ready to undertake Supercars Aero Validation in the fourth quarter of 2017.