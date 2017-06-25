3D Printing Concrete Robot makes light work of park benches, entire walls

When most of us think of 3D Printing we think of the now affordable 3D printers that sit on our desks and use plastic filament to create things we don’t really need. The world of 3D Printing is really exploding as companies find economic efficiency in commercial applications. One such company is the Bouygues Group who’s construction division expands all the way to Australia.

At the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France a couple of weeks ago, they gave attendees a live demonstration of the 3D Concrete Printing robot made by partner, CyBe Construction. The company claims the technology dramatically decreases the time required for the construction process by as much as a massive 75%. It doesn’t take an economics degree to understand that’s a massive cost saving as well.

The concrete is actually a product called CyBe MORTAR which sets in just a matter of minutes, achieving its total structural strength in about an hour. Thanks to these properties, the robot is able to extrude layer after layer building the structure in virtually any shape physics will allow.

You can see in the photo below, the limits to the size is really only limited to the scale of the robot used. In the demonstration, tucked away in the corner of the show floor (it was messy) this robot was capable of constructing entire walls. Standard walls are restricted to pretty standard shapes, but with a robot, you can form walls with angles like the ones in the photo below. Sure you may not need this for a mass-produced housing complex, but for an art gallery, museum or commercial building, its great to have that option.

Walls are just one of the applications, but as we see below, park benches and even planter boxes are also possible using the 3D concrete printing technology.