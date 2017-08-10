500 Ford Focus RS Limited Edition models are coming to Australia

The Ford Focus RS is a smash hit success and a brilliant car to drive. Ford aren’t stopping there with a new Limited Edition version set to head to Australia. Right now there’s just 500 units confirmed, so best to get your order in fast. There’s a number of important upgrades in the Limited Edition, which Ford say are a direct result of customer feedback since the launch of the RS.

The Focus RS Limited Edition adds the following benefits above the Focus RS:

Quaife limited-slip front differential

Performance Wheel Pack including 19-inch forged alloy wheels with 235/35R19 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres

Active City Stop (Autonomous Emergency Braking)

Recaro shell seats with exclusive Nitrous Blue leather application

Nitrous prestige paint

Rear hatch-mounted spoiler, mirror caps and roof finished in Absolute Black

Privacy glass

List price is A$56,990.

Quaife Limited-Slip Differential

Every Focus RS Limited Edition is equipped with a Limited-Slip Differential (LSD) as standard to improve the RS’s already highly-praised traction and cornering capabilities. Ford Performance has worked with Quaife, a renowned UK-based engineering outfit, to produce a helical mechanical LSD for the RS’s front axle. Unlike a conventional plate-style limited-slip differential, the Quaife differential relies on gears rather than clutches for its operation. This produces smoother operation and means it will not lock harshly, as it automatically biases the torque away from the spinning wheel, across the axle to a constantly varying degree.

Ford Performance Chief Engineer, Jamal Hameedi said,

Our new limited-edition Focus RS represents accessible performance at its finest. Improving on the thrilling driving dynamics of the Focus RS is no small task – but our Ford Performance engineers have delivered a drivetrain capable of wringing every drop of performance from the engine.

The Quaife differential will be teamed with the Performance Wheel Pack that brings forged alloy wheels, which is a $3,500 option on the regular Focus RS. This includes Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tyres, which are fitted to ultra-high performance models such as the Ferrari 458 Speciale.

Internal upgrades

Exclusive Recaro shell-seats are standard in the RS Limited Edition, and include a unique Nitrous Blue detail to match the exterior paintwork. In addition, SYNC 3 including voice-activated sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Autoi is standard, with a class-leading 8.0-inch full-colour touchscreen.

There is not a single option available to add on the fully-equipped Focus RS Limited Edition, reflecting its hard-core enthusiast raison d’être.

Exteriror upgrades



The Focus RS Limited Edition is built on the fit-for-purpose no frills mantra of Ford Performance during the vehicle’s development, with minor aesthetic changes designed to maximize the road presence and technical advances of its aerodynamic package.

Denoted by a gloss-black roof, mirror caps and rear spoiler, the RS Limited Edition’s visual changes provide sutble cues that the RS Limted Edition is the ultimate example of a contemporary hyper hatch.

Complementing the standard 19-inch forged alloy wheels and stickier rubber, the RS Limited Edition’s black detailing contrasts its Nitrous paintwork to deliver an intelligent package that can more than match its visual promise.

Performance



The RS Limited Edition builds on the success of the Focus RS, which arrived in July 2016 after rave reviews from media around the globe. That formula sees the RS Limited Edition continue with the 257kW 2.3-litre EcoBoost powerplant, six-speed manual transmission and Ford Performance AWD.

The sophisticated AWD system enables Dynamic Torque Vectoring, which means that the Focus RS can split its torque not only front-to-rear, but also side-to-side for unprecedented road-holding. The current RS was also the first to offer selectable drive modes that alter steering, engine and exhaust settings, as well as adjustable dampers and Launch Control.

The Ford Focus RS Limited Edition will be offered for a MLP of $56,990 with Australian deliveries commencing in November 2017.