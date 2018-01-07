Acer just announced the world’s thinnest laptop. Acer Swift 7 is just 8.9mm

Acer have launched the world’s thinnest laptop, the new Swift 7 (SF714-51T) which is an update to last year’s already thin model. At just 8.98 mm thin, the new Swift 7 regains the title of the world’s thinnest, now the only question is, for how long. The device is an ultraportable always-connected (LTE support) device that’s powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and features what Acer are calling ‘all-day battery life’.

Always-Connected

The Acer Swift 7’s unmatched slim design is only the beginning of the new features on offer. Blazing-fast, built-in Intel XMM 4G LTE connectivity keeps users productive and always-connected, especially useful for professionals who wish to eliminate tedious wireless connection problems on the road so they can stay focused on the task at hand. In addition to a Nano SIM card slot, the Swift 7 features eSIM technology, allowing download and activation of eSIM profiles.

The Swift 7 ships with a Transatel profile provisioned with up to 1 GB of free data valid for one month in 48 countries to help users get started immediately, while additional data plans can be easily purchased as needed through the Mobile Plans application while travelling around the world. 802.11ac wireless with 2×2 MIMO provides reliable and fast connections to the office or home network.

Performance and features

Powered by a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Swift 7 provides incredible performance, a seamless Windows 10 experience and up to 10 hours of battery life. 256 GB of PCIe SSD storage offers plenty of room to keep important files at the user’s fingertips, while 8 GB of LPDDR3 memory keeps multitasking smooth and responsive. A fingerprint reader allows password-free and more secure sign-in through Windows Hello.

The Swift 7’s unibody aluminum chassis is pleasing to the eye and gentle to touch, perfect for modern professionals seeking a sophisticated look. Its new high-resolution display has been upgraded to 14-inches, and sports a Full HD IPS5 display, Like our phones, the Swift 7 also features Corning Gorilla Glass, although we hope you never drop this guy. There’s a backlit keyboard, a must for any premium laptop, perfect for low-light conditions such as long-haul international flights or train trips.

President of IT Products Business of Acer Inc, Jerry Kao said,

“We’re extremely proud to make the world’s thinnest laptop even thinner with the new Swift 7,” “Building on the engineering breakthroughs from the previous generation, the new Swift 7 steps up the game with an even slimmer chassis, powerful performance and always-on 4G LTE connectivity for professionals on the go.”

Vice President of Intel Corp, Chris Walker said,

“The next PC anyone buys should be a great PC – powerful to feed the newest, richest experiences all day long,” “Acer’s Swift 7 delivers on the performance expectation then ups the ante with built-in 4G LTE in an ultra-thin, stunning design. It’s the perfect PC for those who have things to do and create anywhere, at any time.”

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift 7 will be available in North America in March with prices starting at US$1,699, naturally we’ll have to wait a little longer for Australian price and availability.