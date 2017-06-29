Adobe makes Mettle’s SkyBox Suite available for free to all Creative Cloud customers

Recently Adobe acquired SkyBox Suite from Mettle. For those unfamiliar with the products, they provide an end to end workflow for taking 360 content, unwrapping it, editing or augmenting it and wrapping it back up and publishing as VR. What used to cost US$499 for the Suite of plugins for Adobe After Effects and Premiere are now free to Creative Cloud customers. Thanks Adobe, that’s awesome.

This move will further democratize the 360/VR medium making high-end production possible for those on tight budgets. For customers who purchased the software in the last 15 days, you’ll be refunded.

If you’re already a Mettle account holder, just log in and download these new installers which include recent builds, optimizations and bug fixes to the SkyBox products. All Mettle SkyBox Customers have an additional 10 activations per license key. An additional SkyBox Suite will be added into each SkyBox customer account. Note, this could take up to 14 days.