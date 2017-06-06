Apple apologise to professionals, announces the iMac Pro

Apple’s apology to Pro has arrived in the form of the iMac Pro. Its a black finish instead of the typical silver and is coming in December this year. The iMac Pro will be the most powerful machine Apple ships. It’ll be available with an 8-Core, 10-core or even 18-core Xeon Processor. It’ll also use AMD’s new Radeon Vega graphics. You can configure it with up to 128 RAM and will also have 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as 10Gigabit ethernet. This supports 2x 5K displays (44 million pixels) as well 2 RAID arrays at the same time.

There’s a new, unique cooling effort here to get the heat to dissipate from the body.

The starting price point starts at US$4,999. While that price will be thousands more in Australia, it is worth remembering this is pitched at high-end workflows including 3D rendering, VR, 4K video effects. Problem is, many of us want to do these things in 2017. Hope you can convince the boss to spring for one.