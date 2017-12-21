Apple’s new Federation Square global flagship store

Melbourne is getting its very own flagship Apple Store. The company already has stores in Melbourne,in Chadstone, Doncaster, Southland, Fountain Gate and Maribyrnong, but this will be the biggest, the most elaborate and the most highly trafficed in the center of Australia’s second largest city, Federation Square, Melbourne.

Federation Square is being pitched as an international centre of creativity and innovation, so having a flagship Apple Store located there is a great fit. The building itself, is a triple story, unique design, that will play host to young people and for those who aspire to connect, learn, innovate and create. It will offer live music events, education opportunities and will be a technology hub.

The Victorian Government played an important role in securing Federation Square’s newest tenant.

Federation Square CEO, Jonathan Tribe said,

“Apple’s Global Flagship Store is an ideal fit with Federation Square’s civic and cultural charter which calls for ‘innovation and creativity in all forms of cultural expression’ as well as activities that attract national and international visitors. In its fifteen years as the heart of Melbourne, Federation Square has championed the values of innovation, creativity, design and community. As we embark on the next chapter in Federation Square’s evolution the Apple Global Flagship Store will ensure we continue to deliver on these values to new generations.”

Federation Square’s lead architect Donald Bates and the Victorian Government architect Jill Garner have been involved in the planning and consideration of this project and have both endorsed the proposed design.

Apple’s Global Flagship Stores offer more than a retail experience. Apple will deliver a program of events including talks and classes which complement the offering of Federation Square and its cultural tenants ACMI, Koorie Heritage Trust, and the NGV.

“Importantly, initiatives such as this Global Flagship Store and that of the recently announced funding for the new digital experience screens are all about being relevant to diverse audiences and inspiring our ever-evolving, connected community.”

Construction on the Apple Global Flagship Store is anticipated to begin in mid-2019.