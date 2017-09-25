Aston Martin Red Bull Racing will join the F1 grid in 2018

As we approach the end of 2017, the 2018 news starts to arrive and this one’s a big one. Red Bull Racing will compete as ‘Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’ in the 2018 Formula 1 season. The now 18 month relationship between the two companies has clearly grown stronger and while Aston can’t yet throw an engine behind Daniel Ricciardo, that’s fairly likely come 2021. Right now they’re ‘evaluating the opportunity’ to be involved in the team’s power unit from 2021 after being asked by the FIA to join discussions on future engines for F1.

The two companies have worked together to create the amazing Valkyrie hypercar and the innovation partnership is likely to deliver plenty more automotive achievements. Both companies announced the partnership in dual posts in today on their websites – Red Bull and Aston Martin.

Christian Horner, Team Principal of Red Bull Racing said,

“Our Innovation Partnership with Aston Martin has been a pioneering project from day one. Having conceived and created the remarkably successful Valkyrie together in 2016, we extended our relationship this year and are now delighted to further strengthen the Partnership and see the team competing as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in 2018. In addition, more than 100 Aston Martin staff will service the new Advanced Performance Centre on our campus here in Milton Keynes and it will allow us to collaborate further with Aston Martin on special, equally innovative, new projects.”

The two companies are serious enough that this is a long-term releationship that they’re cementing the relationship in the form of a new Advanced Performance Centre at Milton Keynes. The new facility will house 110 Aston Martin design and engineering staff who will be working with their Red Bull Advanced Technologies counterparts to create the Valkyrie’s successors.

Its a big win for Formula 1 to have a brand like Aston Martin join the category (even if just as a technical partnership for now) as the up and coming Formula E has been steeling a lot of the attention lately. Expect to see the Aston brand featured prominently across the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team from the start of the 2018 season. It’s also helpful to the cause of keeping Red Bull in the sport after recent years struggling for performance to match Mercedes and Ferrari, there is now a clear path forward past the TAG Heuer branded Renault engines, with Aston.