Autodesk + Dropbox partner to help team collaborate

Dropbox and Autodesk have announced a new partnership to support professionals collaborating in architecture, construction, engineering, manufacturing and design fields.

The integration will enable teams and users to view, comment, and collaborate on .dwg files directly within Dropbox – the first time a native CAD file can be previewed in any sync, share and collaboration technology.

For context, an average of 35 .dwg files per second is saved to Dropbox (estimated 85 million Autodesk .dwg files added per month). Autodesk design files are one of the most commonly accessed assets within Dropbox, with more than 1 million Dropbox Business team members collaborating on them worldwide.

Additionally, for the hundreds of thousands of workers leveraging AutoCAD files and programs, Dropbox today announced the general availability of its integration with AutoCAD desktop, enabling users to access their content directly within one of the most widely-used Autodesk product environments.

Recently, Dropbox announced platform and partner momentum with the introduction of DBX Platform – 500,000 developers and 2 billion API calls per day. More than 75 percent of teams link to one or more third-party solutions.

You can get started today, download the free Dropbox App for AutoCAD desktop from the Autodesk App Store. Stay tuned for our enhanced file preview experience in 2018, along with additional developments and innovation from Dropbox and Autodesk.