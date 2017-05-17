BenQ’s latest 27″ ultra-slim bezel monitor automatically adapt to the brightness of the room

BenQ has a new set of premium monitors that includes a brightness sensor to automatically adjust display brightness and colour temperature, like our smartphones. The 27-inch QHD model runs a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and is an IPS display. In terms of design the new monitors also borrow the ultra-thin bezels that are uber fashionable this year.

Unlike most displays, the BenQ has a slim bezel around all 4 sides of the display. Typically the electronics or even display controls are located in a thicker bezel at the bottom of the display.

President of BenQ Corporation, Conway Lee said,

EW2770QZ is the ultimate next-generation luxury display device. It combines today’s state of the art – high resolution, IPS technology and sRGB colour performance – with tomorrow’s demands for dynamic picture quality and eye health protection.

World’s First Brightness Intelligence Plus (B.I.+) Technology

BenQ are claiming a world first for this display (EW2770QZ). As it senses changes to the brightness of your office, using proprietary real-time algorithms, B.I.+ automatically adjusts display brightness and colour temperature to deliver the most comfortable viewing experience. This works under relaxing warm lighting at home, productive cool white lighting in the office, or sunlight shining through the window.

BenQ says it’ll simultaneously detecting the intensity of displayed content and also adjusts brightness to ensure bright scenes avoid overexposure while dark scenes preserve subtle details and clarity. This is like your phone automatically adjusting the brightness as you walk out into the sunlight, ensuring you can always see the contents of the screen. Even when brightness is dimmed, B.I.+ enhances colour hue and saturation to maintain absolute colour accuracy and smooth gradation quality.

World-Exclusive Eye Care

This display offers flicker-free and low blue light performance. If you suffer from eyestrain as you power on through the early hours, the flicker-free technology will reduce eyestrain and prevent vision damage. Low blue light mode filters harmful blue light in successive stages depending on content to prevent eye fatigue and irritation. At this stage you’re wondering about colour accuracy, but fear not, these options are configurable through the display menu.

The display also features 2 HDMI inputs as well as a Display Port and headphone jack. Surprisingly BenQ also include a 1.5m HDMI cable in the box. The display comes with a stand but can also be wall-mounted with a standard VESA mount.

To find out more about premium BenQ monitors, please visit: benq.com.au