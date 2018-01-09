BMW gets special F1-inspired boots for the new M5

There’s a new BMW M5, and not just any rubber is good enough for this car. In an uncompromising effort to achieve the driving characteristics of the BMW M5, Pirelli engineers modified the tread pattern of the tyre to optimise the noise level. The compound contains special polymers developed by Pirelli for Formula 1, so if you buy this car, you can be confident you’ve got some fancy boots to go with the looks and performance.

The M5 is all about a combination of an elegance and outright serious performance all wrapped in a sports car that’ll make you smile. The all-wheel drive system known as M xDrive helps the new BMW M5 deliver its 441 kW to the ground as the driver becomes one with the car, self-assured that as the pilot you can call on high-performance anytime you want.

Driving isn’t all about the straight line, no you want a car that can handle with precision and agility around the most mountainous roads. To ensure you get the very best traction to the tarmac BMW equipped the sports saloon with specially engineered P Zero from Pirelli.

The following dimensions were approved:

Front axle: 275/35 ZR 20 (102Y) XL P Zero

Rear axle: 285/35 ZR 20 (105Y) XL P Zero

This individual version of the P Zero was developed in close cooperation with the development and testing departments of Pirelli and BMW. Starting point for their collaboration was the new version of the ultra-high performance tyre P Zero, unveiled just last spring.

In line with Pirelli’s perfect-fit philosophy a version of the P Zero was tailored for the BMW M5 that precisely suits to the individual model, perfectly harmonizes with the chassis and matches exactly the various characteristics of the fascinating sports saloon.

The P Zero of the BMW M5 has great attributes like high grip levels and great performance even wet conditions. To ensure that the balance between the front and rear axles of the vehicle harmonises as much as possible, the engineers used different layer constructions in the carcasses for front and rear tyres. In addition, the contour of the P Zero have been matched to the rim and is designed to give the tyre the best performance on the M5.