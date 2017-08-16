Brad Jones Racing announces VASC technical partnership with Acer

When you think of technology partnerships in motorsport, you think about Formula 1, but there’s a new Australian partnership that’s been announced today. Acer will now be the technical partners for Brad Jones Racing. While there’s been Acer sponsorship logos on the cars before, this now means a deeper relationship where the hardware, software and services are delivered by Acer in an effort to help the Albury-based team take their performance to the next level.

With over 40 years’ experience in the industry, Acer is a well-known provider of high performance technology. With the engineering of Supercars increasingly being a game of who has the best data and best engineers to extract performance from the car using that information, computing gigabytes of telemetry, along with strategy decisions is an immense task.

Brad Jones Racing has over 45 team members ranging from engineers to graphic designers, from office employees to race car drivers. BJR say they needed a technology partner that would cater to each employee’s specific needs and ensure working was as seamless as possible. Acer has been able to provide products suitable to each one’s needs – be it laptops, desktops, tablets or monitors.

BJR engineer and IT specialist Paul Scalzo said,

“It’s fantastic to work closely with the team at Acer to get our technology needs up to speed. We’ve been able to go to Acer with all the different workshop needs and requirements for the diverse roles and Acer have found the right products to suit the individual needs. Everyone has exactly what they need to get their job done and they seem to enjoy the speed and reliability of the new computers. For our engineers the Acer Predator laptops are a standout item. Featuring the best of the best including the 7th Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GPU and Windows operating system, we’re pretty excited to work with the full range of Acer computers. A lot of us are gamers at heart and the Predator range, which has the gamer in mind, has some pretty awesome capabilities and speeds.”

The relationship is an important one for Acer as well as it gives the brand exposure to hundreds of thousands of fans that follow the sport.

Gaba Cheng at Acer Australia and New Zealand said,

The ultimate goal of racing is to win a race. To do this, engineers and designers are constantly trying to devise cars that are faster, have more torque and have the best technology on and off track. Our Predator range of products are built to endure so much more than your everyday gaming laptops. With hardware and software to match the ever so busy BJR schedule, our products are designed with features including advanced thermal technology, air exhaust vents, four speakers, two subwoofers and Dolby®Audio to ensure that the team gets the best experience necessary.

Team Owner Kim Jones added,

“For a team that is always on the move, efficiency is important. The Acer products helped simplify a few areas of the business especially with staff who are now able to connect to the network, printers and perform tasks wirelessly. This means the crew can pick up their tablet or laptop and move around the workshop and continue with their tasks which increases their productivity.”

The next round of the championship is the Red Rooster Sydney SuperSprint. This is that last round before the Pirtek Endurance Cup, undoubtedly the busiest and most exciting time of the Supercars season.

For more information check out Supercars and for Acer products head to www.acer.com.au