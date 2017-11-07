CASA wants to remind you, no drones at MelbourneCup

Today’s Melbourne Cup will be attended by around 100,000 people and for those attending Felmington, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has a message for you.

Leave the drone at home.

There’s going to be horses there for a start, which despite being finely tuned racers, they’re still animals with normal reactions to weird objects. Drones are not only visually distracting, but the sound also annoys them.

If not for the animals, you need to consider the VIPs who’ll be flying into the event on helicopters, along with birds in the sky from TV networks.

The high life en route to the #MelbourneCup pic.twitter.com/cWha6QlQ1e — Dougal Beatty (@DougalBeatty) November 7, 2017

Those who own a drone should be familiar with the CASA regulations that prevent you from flying under certain conditions and today, there’s many that apply.

Chances are you’ll also be enjoying some of Melbourne’s finest beverages this afternoon (if not already). Flying while intoxicated is about as sensible as jumping on a plane with a drunken pilot, just don’t do it.

More information at droneflyer.com.au