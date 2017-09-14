Check out this wild Mercedes Benz EV recharge station

With more and more companies delivering electric vehicles to the market, building recharge locations is becoming a requirement to encourage ownership. While it’d be great if the Government got on board to help out, its seems the EV infrastructure is falling to the vehicle manufacturers themselves and the latest is Mercedes Benz.

They’ve got an incredibly unique take on things with a recharge station that not only provides shelter from the elements while owners recharge, its shaped in a way that resembles a giant rear wing.

These photos come to us from Behyad Jafari, the CEO of Electric Vehicle Council.

The recharger design is certainly slick and reminds me of the engineering work done of the Mercedes F1 pit booms.