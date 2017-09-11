Chinese Pimax has an 8K VR headset coming to Kickstarter soon

Virtual Reality headsets are basically led by the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive at this point, but even the best consumer grade VR still isn’t the best quality. Both in the market for a couple of years, we’re likely not far away from new versions with a spec bump. That timeline may get accelerated by some competition from Chinese brand, Pimax who recently showed off an upcoming 8K VR headset at GDC 2017.

The VR headset features a massive 3840×2160, not combined, but per eye.

Some of the key specifications of the 8K VR headsets are:

200-degree field of vision

3840*2160 resolution with more than 16 million pixels

Less than 15ms latency

Two 3.5 mm audio jack along with stereo sound earphone and an integrated microphone.

Compatible with Steam VR

Eye tracking

Road to VR have a great hands-on writeup where they highlight an impressive 200 degree field of view. This accounts for the ultra-wide headset, which is designed to surround your view and immerse you further in virtual experiences.

To push this many pixels, you’ll need some serious performance in the form of a dual GTX 1070s, or single GTX 1080.

Neil Schneider has a great interview with Pimax CEO, Robin Weng where he explains they’re planning on a Kickstarter in Q3 of this year.

We get a better look at the headset itself in a video published by Pimax where they show extendable modules depending on what your goals are for the device.