Cochlear Nucleus 7 sound processor is smaller, lighter, smart, better.

One of Australia’s biggest technology and health success stories is the Cochlear implant for the hearing impaired. Now in its 7th generation, the Cochlear Nucleus 7 Sound Processor is now available for Aussies and is the world’s first ‘Made for iPhone’ cochlear implant sound processor. It’s also the smallest and lightest behind-the-ear cochlear implant sound processor available on the market.

Internationally hearing loss represents over 5% of the world’s population and its expected this figure will more than triple, to see around 1.2 billion by 2050. According to the World Health Organization, there are approximately 72 million people who could potentially benefit from the use of a hearing device including a cochlear implant or hearing aid.

People living with severe to profound hearing loss can now reach the highest level of hearing performance with the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor, and stream sound directly from a compatible iPhone, iPad and iPod touch to their sound processor.

A study of cochlear implant recipients participating in a trial of the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor found participants reported the new sound processor was easier to control/monitor with the Nucleus Smart App than with a remote control. The study also reported the majority of participants enjoyed listening to music (85% enjoyable or very enjoyable) with the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor.

Cochlear is also offering the first Made for iPhone Smart Bimodal Solution (the combination of a hearing aid in one ear and a cochlear implant in the other), enabling both hearing solutions to stream from a compatible iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. This stuff is not just smart, but life changing for hearing impared users.

Its at this point you’re likely wondering why the feature image for this post is a group of young people eating pizza. If you look closely, you’ll see that one of the ladies is a Cochlear user. You won’t notice it immediately as it neatly tucks into her hair and almost dissapears, also thanks to the Nucleus 7 sound processor being 25% smaller and 24% lighter than the previous generation Nucleus 6 Sound Processor. In addition users now have an easier way to control, monitor and customise their hearing from their iPhone or iPod touch through the free Nucleus Smart App.

General Manager of Cochlear Australia and New Zealand. Janet Menzies said,

“For people with hearing loss we know the ability to talk and hear on their iPhone is incredibly important. For the first time, the direct streaming provided in the Nucleus 7 sound processor allows for phone calls, listening to music in high-quality stereo sound, watching videos and having FaceTime calls to be seamlessly streamed straight to their cochlear implant,”

Menzies welcomed the availability of the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor, explaining it provides Australians with hearing loss with new opportunities to better manage and customise their hearing. She went on to say,

“With the availability of the Nucleus 7 sound processor we are able to address important needs for people with hearing loss and make a real difference to how Australians with a Cochlear implant manage their hearing,” said Janet. “The connectivity, monitoring and accessibility not only helps people with the day to day management of their hearing, but it also enables them to interact with friends, family and technology to live their life to the fullest.”

The Nucleus 7 Sound Processor features the something call SmartSound iQ with SCAN, and dual microphone technology, which helps people to hear more clearly in any environment. From a busy restaurant to outdoors in blustering wind, the technology prioritises voices over background sounds in a noisy environment.

You can also use the new Nucleus Smart App (exclusively available for iPhone and iPod touch) to find the sound processor, like if it has fallen off a child’s head. The Find My Processor feature of the Nucleus Smart App helps locate a lost processor by using Location Services to determine the last place the processor was connected to the paired iPhone or iPod touch, whether it has been lost on the playground, in the house or in the car.

Increasingly, evidence is showing cochlear implants for adults as an effective intervention for a much wider group of candidates than had previously been thought. Today more than 450,000 people around the world can hear thanks to Cochlear’s technology. The company’s cochlear implants are the most reliable in the industry, which is one of many reasons why more people choose a Cochlear hearing solution than any other brand.