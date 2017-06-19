ComfortDelGro taps Intel’s MobileEye tech to prevent bus accidents

ComfortDelGro is one of the largest bus companies in Australia and are running new Mobileye Advanced Driver Assistance System. They’ve currently added it to 1,000 of their busses, which provides an early warning system as part of an initiative to enhance safety and decrease the risk of accidents by its drivers.

With 90% of all Australian crashes caused by minor mistakes such as distraction, fatigue or being slightly above the speed limit, the installation of Mobileye across the fleet of CDC Victoria and CDC NSW aims to minimise at-fault incidents, prevent collisions and injuries, and potentially save Australian lives.

Mobileye’s collision avoidance technology will assist in protecting drivers, passengers and other road users, especially the most vulnerable – pedestrians and cyclists.

CEO of CDC Victoria, Nick Yap said,

“We’re pleased to invest in technology to enhance the safety of our drivers, passengers, and other road users in the communities that we serve”. “Australian roads are becoming increasingly congested and we are taking a step towards the future of transportation technology. Mobileye’s technology is an investment towards safer roads and safety is our primary focus.”

FleetSafe is the sole installer of Mobileye across Australia and New Zealand. Managing Director, Clive Rogers, added:

“Collision avoidance technology is currently available on new car models from every manufacturer. Mobileye’s aftermarket solution allows the same levels of safety to be added to older vehicles such as large fleets of buses, trucks and vans. Working with CDC has given us another opportunity to apply this life-saving and award-winning global technology to vehicles on Australian roads. The more vehicles that are fitted with this system, the safer our roads will become for all users.”

Mobileye, the world-leader of collision avoidance software, was recently purchased by Intel for A$20.4B. It consists of a forward-facing visual sensor that constantly monitors the road ahead and, using artificial vision, is capable of human-level perception and actuation to provide drivers with real-time alerts for tailgating, forward collision, speed limit indication, lane departure and pedestrian and bicycle collisions. With the aftermarket system having the capacity to be retro-fitted onto any vehicle, once installed it requires no ongoing maintenance or updates and there are no additional costs.

Through the driver alerts, the system also reinforces positive driving habits and has been proven to change driver behaviour resulting in a significantly lower-risk driving environment.

FleetSafe is a division of 1800CARKIT Pty Ltd and is the Authorised Distributor and National Installer of Mobileye’s cutting-edge technology across Australia and New Zealand, with facilities in all capital cities.