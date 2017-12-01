Could voice assistants replace the Kinect? Destiny2 and Alexa think so

When Microsoft announced they were killing off Kinect, many of us who enjoyed the voice commands were pretty disappointed. It seems there is a new alternative in sight. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant just got a new skill – Destiny 2 Ghost. If you have an Amazon Echo, or Alex-enabled device (like the SONOS One), then you can add voice capability back into your gameplay.

The Destiny 2 Ghost Skill connects to Destiny 2 on any platform, all you need to do is add the skill and link your account (Xbox Live or Playstation Network in the Echo app. The Ghost Skill brings your in-game Ghost companion to life, giving you an exciting new way to play and interact with the game on PS4, Xbox One or PC. This innovative approach is the first of its kind to integrate across multiple gameplay features of a video game.

With the Ghost Skill you’ll have a faster path to action and superior weapons management. Most of us have these home voice assistants in the kitchen/dining area, which actually works well given most of us game on the largest screen in the home, the TV in your living room. You can say:

“Alexa, ask ghost for my clan summary.”

“Alexa, ask ghost for my next milestone.”

“Alexa, ask ghost to equip my best weapon.”

The Destiny 2 Ghost Skill compatible with all enabled Alexa hardware devices. Requires Destiny 2 Ghost Skill, Destiny 2 game, Alexa app, Wi-Fi internet connection, any enabled Alexa hardware device, and Bungie.net account.

EXPLORE THE DESTINY 2 UNIVERSE: Ask and receive unique dialogue lines that will expand your knowledge of the Destiny 2’s worlds and characters you’ll encounter on your journey. Try saying: “Alexa, ask Ghost who are the Red Legion.”

FIND OUT WHAT TO DO NEXT: Based on your progress inside the game, you’ll receive unique recommendations for things to do inside the massive world of Destiny 2 in real time. Try saying: “Alexa, ask Ghost what I should do next.”

MANAGE YOUR ARSENAL: Equip your most powerful weapons or entire loadouts with a simple voice command. Try saying: “Alexa, ask Ghost to equip my most powerful weapon.”

CONNECT WITH FRIENDS: Send messages to friends, find out who’s online and ready to play, and stay on top of Clan progress without having to turn on your PS4, Xbox One or PC. Try saying: “Alexa, ask Ghost to call for backup”

Get this, there’s actually more than 1,000 custom lines to discover. I for one, hope this path is picked up and copied by game developers across the globe. With an install base of millions of Alexa-enabled devices, there’s also a strong correlation between early home voice assistant users and gamers.

Learn more at https://www.destinythegame.com