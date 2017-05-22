CSIRO’s $20 million climate change research center opens in Tasmania

Today the Centre for Southern Hemisphere Oceans Research (CSHOR) opens in Tasmania. The project is designed to learn more about the changes in climate by monitoring the southern oceans, so it makes sense its located in the southern most place in Australia.

The project is a collaboration between CSIRO, China’s Qingdao National Laboratory for Marine Science and Technology (QNLM), with support from the University of Tasmania and the University of New South Wales. The project will cost $20 million dollars over the next 5 years.

The Chinese involvement comes as they, like Australia, are exposed to risks from the changing climate, including future sea level rise. CSHOR will also look at the impact that melting Antarctic ice shelves will have on global sea level rise.

The Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, Arthur Sinodinos said,

The Centre for Southern Hemisphere Oceans Research represents a significant commitment to improving our understanding of the current and future role of southern hemisphere oceans in the climate of Australia, China, and the world.

CSIRO Chief Executive Dr Larry Marshall said CSHOR would study the oceans from the tropics to Antarctica, and would tackle fundamental questions about the future climate of Australia, China and the rest of the world.

The oceans in the Southern Hemisphere play a crucial role in the climate system, absorbing more heat and carbon dioxide than any other region in the world. Improving our understanding of the complex science at play in this system, will help us better manage the impacts of climate variability and change at a regional and global scale.

The new research will compliment climate research within CSIRO and will sit within our recently announced Climate Science Centre. CSHOR will be based at CSIRO’s Marine Laboratories in Hobart and will support seven new research positions, primarily based in Hobart.

CSHOR will also investigate climate phenomena like the El Niño – Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which have a strong influence on the climate of both Australia and China.