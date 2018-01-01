Deal: Get up to 81% on Oculus titles (today only)

Over the Christmas break, Oculus have had some pretty great deals on VR titles and today, those sales end. If you have an Oculus Rift and have been looking at buying titles like The Climb or Superhot VR, then you want to take a look as there are some crazy discounts to be had.

Oculus being a US-based company, the sale is called a ‘winter sale’ which is not a particularly smart naming scheme, given Oculus’ now international customer base. That issue aside, the discounts are real, you can score some great bargains and just some of the long list of discounts are listed below. For the full list, head to oculus.com/experiences/section/rift/

The Climb : A$14.99, down from $79.99 (81% off)

: A$14.99, down from $79.99 (81% off) Chronos : A12.99, down from A$62.99 (79% off)

: A12.99, down from A$62.99 (79% off) I expect you to die : A$7.99, down from A$38.99 (79% off)

: A$7.99, down from A$38.99 (79% off) Killing Floor: Incursion : A$22.99, down from A$62.99 (63% off)

: A$22.99, down from A$62.99 (63% off) Arizona Sunshine : A$27.89, down from A$62.99 (55%)

: A$27.89, down from A$62.99 (55%) Star Trek: Bridge Crew : A46.99, down from $79.99 (41% off)

: A46.99, down from $79.99 (41% off) Keep talking and Nobody Explodes : A$13.99, down from A$22.99 (39% off)

: A$13.99, down from A$22.99 (39% off) Superhot VR : A14.99, down from A$38.99 (38% off)

: A14.99, down from A$38.99 (38% off) Archangel: $30.99 down from A$46.99 (34% off)

After getting an Oculus Rift with touch controllers late in 2017, I immediately went after free titles, but after spending more time in VR, I know that like PC gaming, the best experiences are once produced and updated thanks to a paid business model and revenue chain. Many of the titles have received free updates since their release, so if you buy in now, you’re getting an experience that’s larger than at launch.