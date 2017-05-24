DJI launches Spark selfie drone for A$859

Overnight the world’s leading drone manufacturer, DJI have announced their latest product. The Spark is a smaller, more portable drone that is designed to capture the selfie-drone market.
While DJI have played at the top-end of the market, there’s been a lot of competitors in the cheaper end, but now, DJI have their entrant. The Spark is smarter than most other’s on the market with multiple flight modes, gesture recognition and object avoidance.
Its controllable with a dedicated controller (optional extra), your mobile phone and is also compatible with the recently released DJI Goggles HUD.
The Spark has a 16 minute battery life, but can fly an impressive 50km/hr (in sport mode). The camera is only capable of 1080p video, but the sample footage still looks impressively clear. It also supports the ability to apply a depth of field effect which gives a great, professional look to your captures.
Pricing and Availability
If you’re keen, you’ll be up for A$859.00 and the Spark is expected to ship from June 15th, 2017. Order now at http://store.dji.com/product/spark