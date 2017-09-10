Electric GT drops 500kg from Tesla Model S P100D, drops 0-100km time to just 2.1 seconds

We’re all well aware of Tesla’s stellar performance characteristics, but the upcoming Electric GT Championship will improve on the production model. Despite adding a full roll cage, racing harnesses, fire extinguisher and a big wing, the carbon fibre body panels help the car to drop a massive 500kg from the production model.

This weight reduction helps the car get from 0-100km/h in just 2.1 seconds. This is down from 2.5 seconds of the production model. While a 0.4 second saving may not sound like a lot, when you’re near the top of the performance tree, every .1 second is hard (and often expensive) to get.

Naturally the nice internals regular Tesla passengers enjoy (like a back seat) are gone in an effort for outright performance. The car will have a maximum speed of 250km/h, rolling on Pirelli PZero tyres.

The performance is delivered by 2 motors (1 in the front, 1 in the rear) that produce 585kW and 995Nm of torque. Its safe to say this will help destroy any myths about electric cars.

The cars get a more aggressive look thanks to flared wheel arches a front lip and massive rear wing, all designed to create downforce to help the car through the corners.

A Tesla Model S P100D may seem expensive to most, as a road car, its definitely in the premium price range. When you consider the performance and technology inside as a race craft, a couple hundred thousand seems like a bargain.

You can watch the full video below.

Now if you’re thinking, that’s a cute animation, it’ll never actually happen.. here’s a video of the actual car during testing in Rome.

