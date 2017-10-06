Electric speculation sees Ford Performance and Ken Block’s Hoonigan Racing team leave WRC

This week, the Hoonigan Racing Division made a massive announcement, they’re leaving the FIA Rallycross championship. The team will not enter into the 2018 season, leaving owner Ken Block and co-driver Andreas Bakkerud with a bit more time on their hands.

The difficult decision was made by Ford Performance who point to indecision about the direction of the sport in relation to powerplant. There’s been speculation about the electrification of WRC and with instant torgue, relatively short distances, the sport actually seems perfect for a transition to an all-EV powertrain. VW and Audi seem happy to entertain that path forward, while Ford are not on-board.

Dave Pericak, Global Director of Ford Performance says,

To continue in WRX would have required the development of a new race car, and with so much discussion happening around the future of rallycross from a powertrain package standpoint, it made sense for us to pause until it’s better defined. Rest assured, we remain absolutely committed to hot hatches and all things performance and think rallycross has a bright future.

The team entered the attention-grabbing Ford Focus RS RX into the championship last year and had some decent results last year, a little less so in 2017, but overall the livery and the vehicle stance was an absolute head turner. The Focus RS RX has made its way into a number of video games like Forza Horizon 3 and most recently WRC7.

Block took to Instagram to announce it to his fans.

Bakkerud took to YouTube to make the difficult announcement.

Here’s the official statement from Ford Performance.

