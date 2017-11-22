Elgato launch their 4K60 Pro capture card for 4K gamers

Elgato Gaming announced today the launch of 4K60 Pro, their latest high-end capture card. 4K60 Pro is the first consumer-priced capture card that allows content creators to record the stunning 4K visuals coming out of a modern gaming rig, at 60 frames per second. You can also opt to use the 4K60 Pro to capture high frame rate content in lower resolutions, including 1440p at 144 FPS. Using Elgato’s custom-built software, capturing Ultra HD footage from a PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, or any other unencrypted HDMI device has never been so easy. 4K60 Pro is now available on Elgato website and we understand will make its way to Amazon once they launch in Australia.

General Manager of Elgato Gaming, Julian Fest said,

“Elgato Gaming is dedicated to giving content creators the tools they need to succeed and stay ahead of the curve. 4K60 Pro ushers in a new era of 4K viewership by giving the power to produce Ultra HD content to the public. Content creators are now able to surpass traditional broadcast media and give viewers the eye candy they crave.”

4K60 Pro joins Elgato Gaming’s established line of capture cards including the HD60, HD60 S, and HD60 Pro. By enabling content creators to record and produce ultra high quality content, Elgato Gaming ensures that creators are no longer hindered by the limitations of their hardware and can focus on creating the best material for their audience. By offloading the performance requirements of capturing footage in 4K60, it frees up your processor and GPU to spend all of their efforts on delivering the best gaming experience possible.

4K60 Pro Highlights:

Ultra quality: capture your gameplay in immaculate 4K resolution at 60 FPS

Instant Gameview: power your workflow with superior low latency technology

Dedicated software: record with ease and export to your favorite editing app

Technical Specifications

Interface: PCIe x4

Input: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, unencrypted HDMI

Output: HDMI (lag-free pass-through)

Supported Resolutions: Up to 2160p60

Dimensions & Weight: 178 x 121 x 21 mm, 270 g

System Requirements