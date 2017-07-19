Expect to see a lot more Snapchat Spectacles in the world, now on Amazon

Snap Inc, creators of Snapchat, have finally made it easy for people to get Spectacles, by offering them through Amazon. The US$129.99 price tag will get you a pair of glasses that capture video from your perspective in the world, freeing up your hands to interact with people, sporting equipment or generally just the world around you.

Until now, Spectacles have been hard to acquire, with popup vending machines delivering a very limited supply to those who happen to be in the right place at the right time. Now they’re available for anyone who wants them, Snap has clearly geared up production to serve a much larger audience.

The Spectacles are sunglasses that record from with the press of a button for up to 30 seconds at a time in HD (at 60fps) and are transferred to your phone over WiFi, which are then available in the SnapChat app to share with your friends, or the world.

The glasses come with a charging case, much like modern wireless headphones. In terms of battery life, Snap says you’ll get up to 100 Snaps on one charge with the battery in the case having the capacity for up to 4 charges. This makes it possible to take them away for a weekend and not worry about bringing a charger.

The official pack contains a new pair of Spectacles, the charging case, charging cable, a cleaning cloth, a quick start guide, and a 1-year warranty.

The glasses come in 3 colours, black, coral and teal, to match your personality (or outfit).

If you do encounter someone in the world wearing the Spectacles, its very clear when they’re recording video, with a white chasing led rotating around the perimeter of the camera.

More info, or to grab the Spectacles, head over to Amazon. Note.. officially they don’t ship to Australia, but you’re smart, you’ll find a way, there are ways.