F1 2017 gameplay trailer is here release date, can’t come soon enough

By now you all should know I’m a massive fan of motorsport and particularly Formula 1, so naturally I’m keen for August 25th to roll around when F1 2017 will be released. Ahead of the launch of the next Codemasters game, today the latest gameplay trailer has been released. It showcases how the game spans the history of the sport and highlights several new features.

While the grid can now be filled with a mix 12 iconic classics Formula 1 cars, its the latest hybrid 2017-spec cars, that I’m most keen to try. Luckily the wait isn’t long till we get to climb behind the wheel of F1 2017 which will be available onto Xbox One PC (via Steam) and PS4 worldwide on August 25th.

New in this year’s game is the ability to race the iconic Monaco street circuit at night for the first time in the series.

Lee Mather, Creative Director, says:

“We know our fans have loved seeing the classic cars being revealed in the recent weeks, but we know they also want to see the new cars in action as well. The 2017 cars present their own unique challenge as they are incredibly fast but wider and heavier than before, therefore we have had to completely rework the physics system to refine the balance between aerodynamics and tyre grip. “Taking on Monaco is always a test of your skills and now we have added the ability to take to these iconic streets at night in both modern day and classic F1 cars. We think our fans are going to love it.”

In addition to the 20 official circuits from the current season, and Monaco at night, players can also take on four brand new short circuits at Britain, Bahrain, USA and a soon to be announced track.

If you pre-order or purchase ‘Day One’ copies of F1 2017, you get access to the iconic 1988 McLaren MP4/4, as part of the ‘F1 2017 Special Edition.’ If you don’t snag it during the pre-order, you will be able to buy the McLaren MP4/4 at a later date.