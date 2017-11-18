F1 eSports series final narrows 65,000 gamers to find the best in the world

This year Formula 1 got series about eSports with a competition to find the best racer in the world. There was an impressive 65,000 entrants but as the season has progressed, the field has been narrowed to the top 20. With the final round of the F1 seasons approaching, these 20 gamers are packing their bags and are off to Abu Dhabi, where they’ll have the chance to see the real thing as the teams grid up for the last time in 2017.

The first F1 Esports Series Grand Final is next weekend and one you don’t want to miss, with 3 qualifying sessions and 3 races across Friday 24th and Saturday 25th November. The series culminates in a live streamed grand final, where you can watch on at the F1 Facebook page and on Twitch TV.

Points will be up for grabs at Canada’s Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps and the spectacular Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, which will combine to provide the Grand Finalists with a comprehensive test of their driving skills.

Unfortunately the top 20 doesn’t contain any Aussies (maybe next year), but you see the top 20 and read their profiles at f1esports.com/leaderboard/drivers. With the international profile of the sport, the winner of the first eSports championship will undoubtedly have a place in history. As part of the grand prize the winner will be immortalised as a non-driver character in the F1 2018 game.

The winner also receives automatic qualification for the Semi-Final of next year’s F1 Esports Series, where Formula 1 have already committed to expanding. The prize doesn’t stop there, whoever takes the top step at the podium will receive the Ultimate F1 weekend at a race of the winner’s choice from the 2018 calendar, for some weird reason that excludes Australia, Singapore and Brazil rounds. This prize includes some very expensive assets including:

2 x F1 Paddock passes

2 x Formula One Paddock Club tickets

2 x Business Class flights

Hotel accommodation for 2 (based on sharing/twin occupancy)

Transfers between the hotel and the circuit

US $2,000 (or equivalent) spending money

Find out more about the finalists here