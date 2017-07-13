Facebook Spaces now lets you stream to Facebook Live from VR

Facebook has announced that you can now go live on Facebook, directly from Spaces in VR. Importantly this connects users in the virtual world, with those in the real world (like regular Facebook users).

You can give your friends a window into your virtual exploits and engage with them in real time. This works by giving you a virtual camera to position, then capture and share moment in VR, live to your your Facebook friends.

Facebook Spaces is currently in beta, but this definitely looks like an area Facebook is investing in heavily, so expect VR social spaces to grow quickly and the things you can do in those spaces to iterate even faster with community feedback.

With Oculus Rift recently dropping their price, this is great timing and if you’re someone who couldn’t help but hit the buy button this week, Facebook Spaces is definitely one of the first experiences you should try out.

Your virtual avatar can actually grab comments from the Facebook live stream and manipulate them as if they were physical objects. This is does require the Touch controllers, but if you’re at all serious about Oculus, you’ll already have these. You can grab and move around, so you can call attention to the best one-liners or highlight a question or discussion topic.

For a long time, VR has been a solitary experience and while using VR for gaming etc, its always the social and community aspects that will power the longevity of the platform. Of course personal communities are one thing, but this has much broader applications as VR reaches a price point that’s practical to roll out to classrooms and workplaces.

As a regular Facebook user, it’ll definitely take some adjusting to the notification about your friend going Live on Facebook, clicking it and realising they’re streaming their VR avatar of themselves. Awesome times ahead.