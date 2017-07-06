Fancy an all-electric Go-Kart Championship? EGT Karts are coming.

Electric GT have created a new Championship for electric go-karts, known as the Electric GT Karting Championship. This adds to the main category of EGT that use modified Tesla Model S P100D’s as race cars. The new karting series is international with a calendar of events that starts in France and ends in Spain and is designed to find the future stars to drive in Electric GT.

EGT starts later this year, and the karts will act as a support category for the main event. The calendar starts in November this year and runs through October 2018. The karting Championship will include a grid of between 12 and 20 entrants.

The EGT Karts themselves have a 3.2Kwh battery pack which delivers the equivalent of around 50hp, which may not sound that powerful, but given the properties of their electric powertrain, combined with low overall weight (109kg), can be powered up to speeds up to a top speed of 150 km/h. That’s pretty fast in anyone’s book, but being a driver at that speed, that close to the ground, would certainly feel damn quick.

The Karts will accelerate from 0-100km/hr in just 3.1 seconds.

The calendar

Now for the events list, if you’re anywhere near one of these locations, do yourself a favour and check it out. What you’ll see is quite possibly the future of motorsport. We see this in Formula E compared to Formula 1, while the EGT offers a window into what the future of sedan and now kart racing will be.

France – 25-26 November, 2017

25-26 November, 2017 ???? – January, 2018

Portugal – March, 2018

– March, 2018 Italy – April, 2018

Germany – May, 2018

Belgium – June, 2018

Netherlands – July, 2018

UK – September, 2018

Spain – October, 2018

For more information, head over to electricgt.co/calendar