Farm tech is an amazing industry with autonomous tractors being one of the first types of vehicles to ditch the requirement for human drivers. If you geek out on farming, then you’ll be happy there’s a new portable way to get your hands dirty.

Farming Simulator is coming to the Nintendo Switch, which means you can play when out and about or on the big screen when at home on the couch.

The Farming Simulator series owes its success to the immersive, unique and accessible experience created by GIANTS Software. As a popular and universal setting, farming appeals to players of all ages – casual and hardcore alike. Ready to charm a fresh new audience, Farming Simulator – Nintendo Switch Edition gives players a complete farming experience both at home and on the move! Explore huge open worlds loaded with farming activities, across hundreds of acres of land.

As is the standard in this premiere series, you will have access to a huge range of officially branded and authentic farming equipment. Drive over 250 farming vehicles and equipment from over 75 manufacturers, including brands such as Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra. Wherever you are, you’re free to harvest your crops, tend to livestock and take part in forestry work, before transporting and selling products to create your dream farm!

The game is coming out in November 2017, so you could start dropping hints to your family now, that you might need an early Christmas present this year.

Here’s the announcement trailer.