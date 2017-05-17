Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Expansion now available

If you haven’t yet bought Forza Horizon 3, now’s your chance to get on board with one of the greatest racing games ever made. Today marks the release of the Hot Wheels Expansion and while the DLC is available to purchase separately, those who haven’t yet got FH3, its also available as a bundle for A$126.95 through the store.

The game is a Xbox Play Anywhere title which means once you buy it, you own it and can play on either the Xbox One or the PC.

The new Hot Wheels expansion adds a new dimension to an already fantastic game set in Australia. The orange tracks that we know and love from our childhood is now available to race on digitally and of course this means you’ll be doing plenty of twists and turns and even loop the loop.

The Horizon Festival and Hot Wheels have teamed up to create the ultimate playground for cars! Located off the coast of Australia, this chain of islands is here to make your Hot Wheels fantasies come to life with loops, corkscrews, boost pads, high bank turns, half-pipes, insane jumps – and even mechanical dinosaurs! Create custom Hot Wheels Bucket List events by swapping out stunt track sections and dare your friends to try them. Race ten new cars including Hot Wheels icons like the Twin Mill and Boneshaker. Discover a new hidden barn find car, earn new Xbox Live achievements, and more.

Given the angled turns, the new tracks provide an amazing platform for mega drifts, perhaps the longest you’ve ever done before. Whichever way you look at it, this expansion is a very, very welcome addition to Forza Horizon 3.

More information at Majornelson.com