Ford Ranger Raptor gets officially announced

Maybe the worst kept secret in Ford land is their newest edition of the Ranger, the Ford Ranger Raptor is now officially confirmed. Ford Performance have turned their attention to the Australian-designed Ranger and created an off-road performance variant. The Ranger Raptor will arrive in Asia Pacific next year, with the purpose-built, desert-racing inspired pickup truck joins the Ford Performance family.

Designed and engineered to get your blood pumping, the still camo wrapped Ford Ranger Raptor testing included some pretty serious off-road activity, including getting airborn. The exterior is designed to be tougher than the stock Ranger, and more capability with off-road performance never before seen in the mid-size pickup truck segment. Sharing the same nomenclature as the F-150 Raptor, the performance version of the big US truck, Ford says the Ranger Raptor will create be in a class of its own among off-road performance vehicles.

VP of Product development, Ford Asia Pacific, Trevor Worthington said,

“We are very excited to bring Asia Pacific’s toughest and smartest pickup truck to a whole new level. Ford Ranger Raptor will offer Ranger fans a fantastic opportunity to own an authentic off-road performance version of their favorite truck for the first time.”

Building on the success of the class-leading Ford Ranger, the best-selling pickup truck in a number of markets across Asia Pacific, Ford Ranger Raptor brings the thrilling off-road performance capabilities of the ‘Raptor’ to the Ranger for the first time ever. With its bold appearance and extreme, off-road performance features, Ford Ranger Raptor represents a new and distinctive breed of truck.

Ford Ranger Raptor joins F-150 Raptor to advance the globally renowned Ford Performance DNA, complementing the on-road high performance lineup of Ford GT, Ford Mustang Shelby, Focus RS and Focus ST.

Click Here a sneak peek of a prototype Ford Ranger Raptor in high-speed off-road testing. You can also sign-up for exclusive Ford Ranger Raptor updates at ford.com.au