Foxtel’s dedicated Bathurst 1000 channel starts tomorrow

If you follow Australia’s most popular motorsport category, Supercars, then you’ll know its Bathurst week. Fans of the sport will be happy to know that Foxtel are bringing back their dedicated Bathurst Channel 506 that’ll get you excited with a 24/7 dedication to the Bathurst 1000.

The channel goes live tomorrow, October 2nd and will run through October 8th. The channel will broadcast in HD (looking at you Channel 7 with your regional broadcast of the AFL Grand Final).

Tune in to see exclusive documentaries, classic races from years gone by, episodes of Inside Supercars which gives you insights and analysis ahead of the race at the famous Mount Panorama. Supercars Life gives you a look at the personalities behind the racing. Pit lane live is the Friday night broadcast from the track, often filled with a bit of lunacy, but importantly is the coverage of the event.

Channel 506 will show every session of the Supercheap Bathurst 1000, live. That’s Supercars Practice, Qualifying and the big race, as well as a long list of support categories.

The channel is a great way to get excited for race fans, or for those newer to the sport, to catch up on the latest drivers, teams and championship.

If you don’t have Foxtel, you can turn it on for a month using streaming service Foxtel Now. This doesn’t require anyone to come to your house and install hardware on your roof or a box in our entertainment unit. Just use one of your existing connected devices to grab the Foxtel Now app and stream the even over the internet. It’ll cost you a minimum of $39 ($10 for a starter pack and $29 for the sports channel). Chances are, if you’re into Supercars, you already have Foxtel.

Alternatively, Channel Ten will broadcast the race (with plenty of commercials) and have some event coverage on Friday.

While there’s 4 rounds remaining, including the new brand new Newcastle street circuit, Bathurst is the biggest endurance race on one of the most difficult and world-famous tracks in the world. Its the Australian motorsport grand final.

More information at http://www.supercars.com/bathurst1000/