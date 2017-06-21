Freeview Plus gets a UI upgrade

Freeview Plus is the service you get when modern TV’s or set top boxes. The service is typically accessed by pressing the green or red button on your remote and to be honest has had a pretty average (often slow) UI. Today that design upgrade has been revealed. Freeview Plus now focuses on content discovery and should be far easier to find what you’r after with a simplified user experience.

Key to the upgrade has been the implementation of world’s best practice interface design which now features image-based browsing and the introduction of the My TV function. My TV presents the viewer with image-based carousels including personalised recommendations and viewers’ favourites along with live TV, catch up and genre-based browsing.

Other Freeview Plus upgrade features include an easy-to-use guide with backwards navigation to catch-up content and a simplified Mini Guide for quick program discovery.

The Freeview Plus upgrade is a significant one and we are excited to deliver the next level in content discovery and choice for Australia’s free-to-air TV programming.

Freeview CEO Elizabeth Ross,

“Australian broadcasters are truly leading the world in innovation and providing a complete TV experience. With this upgrade and our recently launched Freeview FV mobile app, viewers not only have great convenience but also a fantastic choice of how, when and where they watch their favourite content – for free,”.

The new Freeview Plus is now available through all Freeview Plus-enabled television receivers, set-top boxes (STB) or personal video recorders. There are now 12 manufacturers including all of the top five providing fully certified Freeview Plus receivers into the market. More than 85% of all smart televisions carry Freeview Plus.

Freeview Plus is a hybrid digital television service that provides access to catch-up free-to-air programming on TVs and led the world when it launched in 2014, winning local and international accolades for its ground-breaking technology and user interface. There are currently around 2.2 million TV receivers in Australia that are Freeview Plus-enabled with an 85% connection rate.

For more information, visit www.freeview.com.au or view the how-to video here.