Garmin VIRB 360 is a serious spherical camera, waterproof and up to 5.7K/30fps

Garmin Australia have announced the VIRB 360. While the company is best known for their navigation products, they now have an expanding product line and 360 cameras is a nice fit for them. This product is one with a difference, from all the other 360 cameras on the market. Most noticeably, it looks unique and that comes from a compact ruggedness that surrounds and fully spherical 360-degree camera.

The device is waterproof1 which instantly makes it applicable to more applications that your standard alternatives. Thankfully while it looks industrial, the VIRB 360 still maintains an easy-to-use approach that’s capable of video up to 5.7K at 30fps. The VIRB 360 features 4 built-in microphones to ensure everything sounds as good as it looks in any direction. Sound is an often forgotten aspect of 360 cameras, so this is a welcome inclusion.

Thanks to Spherical Stabilisation Garmin suggests it’ll be great for everything from kayaking down river rapids through to mountain biking through rough terrain, making the resulting video smooth and steady.

With the VIRB 360, users capture video with automatic in-camera stitching up to 4K/30fps. Videos are easily uploaded for editing or sharing instantaneously. Taking advantage of its built-in GPS and numerous other sensors, the VIRB 360 provides owners with customisable G-Metrix™ data overlays in a captivating 360-degree augmented reality setting.

General Manager Garmin Australasia, Adam Howarth said,

“The VIRB 360 lets you relive personal experiences and share them with your friends – from a different point of view, every single time. VIRB 360 owners will no longer need to worry about trying to capture the perfect angle or setting up the perfect shot. The camera’s easy-to-use feature set will make even the most inexperienced users look like experts.”

Garmin offers a free downloadable VIRB Mobile app and desktop software to edit, stabilise, share and add data overlays to any VIRB 360 video content – features that make the VIRB 360 easier to use than most other 360 cameras. Boasting conveniently simple one-touch button controls, the VIRB 360 also incorporates helpful voice control4 options to start and stop recordings, snap photos and more. To make the most of “in-the-moment” experiences, the VIRB 360 features livestreaming capabilities out to YouTube and Facebook Live with a compatible smartphone or tablet.

The VIRB 360 offers a rechargeable, one-hour battery life while recording. While that certainly sounds short, think of about the last time you watched an hour long 360 video, never right.

Beyond video, the VIRB 360 can take stitched-in-camera, 360-degree, 15 megapixel spherical photos. Photo modes include single capture, burst shooting, and time lapse. Additionally, the camera is equipped with a sunlight-readable display for users to identify battery life, storage capacity and video modes. The VIRB 360 uses NFC for one-tap connection with Android devices.

Watching on your phone or on screen is fine, but why not consider consuming your creations using virtual reality headsets and live playback through the free VIRB Mobile app. If you’re wondering what mounting options are available, it comes with a unique tripod/handgrip. The VIRB 360 uses replaceable microSD cards of up to 128GB (sold separately).

The Garmin VIRB 360 will cost you AU$1,099 and is slated for a release in June.

For more information, visit Garmin.com/VIRB360.