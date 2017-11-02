German-based Sonnen partner with Aussie Natural Solar on $90M greentech deal

sonnen is one of the world’s largest battery storage system providers and they’ve partnered up Australian-based Natural Solar. The new partnership will see the pair enter the Philippine and Malaysia renewable energy market, one of the fastest growing in the world.

The deal will see more than 10,000 combined PV and battery storage systems installed over the course of the next 2 years, in a partnership worth 90 million dollars.

The solar market has been growing by 200-300% year-on-year for the past 2 years in both the Philippines and Malaysia. Expectations are that this growth will accelerate in coming years with enormous potential for residential energy storage, and an increasing energy demand, fueled by a growing economy, growing population who demand improvements to grid reliability across the growing upper and middle class.

sonnen will offer 2 versions of the sonnenBatterie. sonnenBatterie eco is designed for providing self-consumption and backup power. The U.S. manufactured and German engineered sonnenBatterie eco offers full scale back up power of up to 8 kW that comes together with the island ability of the inverter.

While Australia complains about a broken power system, its actually pretty good in comparison to somewhere like the Philippines which have reports of daily occurrences of brownouts without any sight of resolution. For these people, fixing the grid with renewables is truly a transformative technology, not simply a political play thing like it is in Australia.

The new green-tech partnership could benefit as many as one million homes within the commercial and high end residential home markets.

Managing Director and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Philipp Schröder said,

“sonnen always aims to offer clean affordable energy for all, that is our mission. Thus we are happy to announce also a lower budget version of our sonnenBatterie that aims at the average home in the Philippines and Malaysia, which often suffers daily grid failures. The product will beat most other storage systems in price and will be available in the market of the Philippines and Malaysia by the end of March 2018”.

Joining the sonnenBatterie eco, the sonnenBatterie compact will be offered with a capacity of 5 kWh that is designed for combining a maximum amount of self-consumption with a very attractive pricing. By offering solar energy day and night it minimises electricity costs, which in the Philippines are among the highest in Asia.

CEO and Founder of Natural Solar, Chris Williams said,

“The potential for the high-end sonnenBatterie as well as the new sonnenBatterie compact are huge. The Philippines alone inhabit a population of 100 million people and a booming housing sector. We aim to supply over 100.000 systems over the next 5 years and believe this has the potential to surpass the market size of Australia within the next 24 months”.

sonnen entered the Australian market in 2016. In mid-2017 sonnen and Natural Solar announced their partnership and introduced the sonnenFlat, that dramatically reduces electricity costs for households.