Get hands-on with the Xbox One X at Microsoft’s Sydney store this weekend

Microsoft’s next generation console isn’t available until November 7th, but Microsoft Australia is giving fans the opportunity to get hands-on early, really early like this weekend early. For one day only, this Sunday, that’s 24th September 2017, Microsoft’s Store Sydney (188 Pitt St, Sydney, Australia 2000) will host a special event from 12pm till 6pm AEST that’ll let you experience with Forza Motorsport 7 (demo out today) in 4K and Super Lucky’s Tale on Xbox One X ahead of the launch.

As you can imagine in Australia’s largest city plays host to an event like this, gamers will be out in force, so expect lengthy cues before you get a turn. The event is open to all and was announced through a Facebook event. If you’re planning on attending this Sunday, then go register here.