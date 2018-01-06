Get ready to feel VR with a full-body haptic suit

Virtual Reality has come a long way in a few short years, increasing resolution, reducing input lag and the big one, adding touch controllers. While that was a big leap forward for the industry, the job of full immersion in a virtual environment is a long way from being done.

The Teslasuit Project will be showing off their Teslasuit at CES 2018. The Teslasuit is a combination of a number of features:

full body haptic feedback system (46 haptic points) which provides users with a sense of touch and presence in a digital world, based on electrostimulation;

climate control system that provides heat and cold sensations;

motion capture;

and is absolutely wire free.

The advanced haptic element recreates the sensation of touch and simulates the feeling of the weight of objects in a virtual world. Motion capture provides a 2-way communication in a VR/AR environment, gesture control and position tracking. The climate component transmits the temperature change in a digital environment and simulates a range of temperature sensations.

During CES, the team behind the Teslasuit will demonstrate how the VR and AR experiences are enhanced when all of the body’s senses are involved. By including TENS/EMS stimulation and high precision motion tracking the Teslasuit Project has achieved the non-invasive immersion into xR (mixed reality).

The Teslasuit uses modular technology which means different parts are activated by different virtual objects and environments, it also means it could be commercialised in different versions. Currently the Teslasuit Project are looking for development studios who want to provide a fully immersive experience to their users. The platform currently supports Unreal and Unity and comes with full support for developers during the integration process.

CEO of Teslasuit Project, Dimitri Mikhalchuk said,

“We wanted the Teslasuit to erase the difference between the virtual and the real worlds. The gaming market, entertainment and enterprise in VR and AR are currently the natural applications for this technology. Also, as this is smart clothing, it will work well for day to day life and well-being, for example in sports training and fitness.” “But, we see its potential future use in a variety of different sectors including manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and medical fields in particular for use in rehabilitation, biometric data set building, collection and data management.”

If you’re attending this year, then get yourself to booth 51916, Eureka Park, during this year’s CES and take a look (don’t expect to get inside the suit).

More information at https://teslasuit.io/