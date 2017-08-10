Get ready to watch a whole lot more video on Facebook with Watch tab.

Facebook increasingly becoming a video service. Will millions of live streams per day, combined with videos posted by users, Facebook are now going to surface that video to you, which will no doubt have you spending even more time on the service each month.

Zuckerberg says,

Watching a show doesn’t have to be passive. It can be a chance to share an experience and bring people together who care about the same things. That’s why today we’re launching the Watch tab in Facebook

The Watch tab on Facebook is a place where you can discover shows your friends are watching and follow your favorite shows and creators so you don’t miss any episodes. We don’t think about Facebook as a platform to watch video series, that’s usually the realm of YouTube or Netflix, so it’ll be interesting to watch how Facebook supports content creators to do more of this (read: make money from it).

Videos on Facebook allow yo to chat and connect with people during an episode, and join groups with people who like the same shows afterwards to build community.

Expect Facebook to make the leap from the mobile and browser to the TV as video content is often best consumed on the largest screen in the house. The challenge becomes connecting the mobile chat experience to the same video feed in a seemless and easy way. Facebook expects to see everything from comedy to live sports. Some will be made by professional creators, and others from regular people in our community. The new Watch Tab will start to roll out to a limited number of people in the US, and the plan is to bring it to more people soon.