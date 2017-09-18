GoPro Hero 6 leaks all over the internet, ups the quality to 4K at 60fps

The guys over at Photo Rumors have had a tipster leak a photo of the upcoming GoPro Hero 6. The retail packaging reveals some important upgrades to the action sport camera. If accurate, the GoPro Hero 6 will take 12MP stills, but the big upgrade will be its ability to film 4K at 60 frames per second. Hopefully they also allow the highest quality and frame rate to be captured without being in the wide (distorted) field of view like the current model.

The packaging closely resembles the current model, but the GoPro splashing into the water, to highlight its waterproof capabilities, is this time at showing an active rear screen. The camera is good for 10m under water, opening the door to additional applications like diving and swimming.

Photo Rumors also has additional information on the upcoming GoPro HERO 6 Black camera:

There will be only one Hero 6 (Black) camera announced.

All accessories from the Hero 5 Black will fit the new Hero 6 model (same size, same battery – the Hero 6 design is identical to the Hero 5).

4K60, 1080p240, 1440p120 video recording capabilities.

The Hero 5 Black and Hero 5 Session will still be available. The new Hero 6 Black will be more expensive.

Probably there will be no price reduction on the Hero 5 Black this year (currently $399).

The Hero 4 Session is going to be discontinued soon (already discontinued in some stores).

There will be a new underwater-stick with a quick-release plate similar to the GoPro El Grande.

There will be a price reduction on the 3-way grip and on the El Grande pole.

There is a small chance that the GoPro HERO 6 camera will be available in different colors.

We won’t have long to wait till things get official, with the announcement / release date scheduled for September 28th.