GoPro Hero6 offers 4K60 and 1080p240, finally gets into 360 cameras with Fusion

GoPro have launched the HERO6 Black, an important update to their popular series of small, very mountable action cameras. Powered by GoPro’s custom-designed GP1 processor, the HERO6 now ups the quality to 4K at 60fps and 1080p at 240fps (read slowmo). Add in a healthy dose of video stabilization and it may be enough to buy your first GoPro, or upgrade from previous versions.

Gone is the need for a clunky waterproof housing with the camera’s casing now waterpoof (up to 10m). The HERO6 also significantly improves dynamic range and low-light performance. There’s a new touch zoom feature, although its just digital zooming and while you may start with 4K quality, digital zoom will never match optical.

The GoPro App picks up new functionality with QuikStory videos which makes quick, shareable clips from your amazing outdoor adventures. This is made possible by the powerful GP1 processor that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable the HERO6 to analyze visual scenes and sensor data for improved automated QuikStories.

With larger files being created, the workflow to transfer clips from the device to a PC for post-processing has been improved with a 3x increase in speed over 5Ghz WiFi.

GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman said,

“HERO6’s next-level image quality, video stabilization and three times faster QuikStories performance makes it a powerful storytelling extension of your smartphone,” “It’s never been easier to live it, then share it…using a GoPro.”

The new GoPro Hero6 is available now and will set you back A$749.00 and if you want to re-watch the launch of the new camera, it was recorded and is available here.

GoPro Fusion

GoPro took their time about it, but have finally launched their first 360 camera. Long overdue, the Fusion is a square frame, with dual cameras, its bar-setting waterproof, mountable 5.2K spherical camera. Additionally, GoPro introduced new mounts and accessories plus a new Follow mode for its Karma drone.

It captures in 5.2K, noticably more than the 4K quality available on the popular 360Fly 4K camera. Spherical content from the GoPro Fusion captures everything around you and often the action happens all around an environment, not just in front of the lens, so its surprising it took the company this long to go 360.

Leveraging their existing accessories, the Fusion works with most GoPro mounts, offering a stupid amount of possibilities and with the Fusion Grip Mount you can deliver gimbal-like stabilization to produce shockingly smooth video. You can use the GoPro App to play back and share your footage as VR content or use the app’s OverCapture feature to recapture and share your spherical shot as a traditional fixed perspective video.

The spec list is impressive, 2K30 and 3K60 Spherical Video, 18MP Spherical Photo, Advanced Stabilization, 360 Audio, Waterproof to 16ft (5m), Time Lapse Video + Photo, Night Lapse and Burst Modes, Voice Control in 10 Languages, GPS, Accelerometer, Gyroscope and Compass, WiFi + Bluetooth.

On the desktop, there’s a new Fusion Studio desktop app for editing the 360 footage from the camera. This software will be available when the product ships.

The GoPro Fusion is currently available for pre-order on GoPro.com for USA, Canada, United Kingdom and the European Union, shipping in November. While not currently available in Australia, we do know its coming and will cost A$999,95 or lets call it an even A$1K. For the quality on offer and the possible mounting options, this is a pretty decent price.

The OverCapture mobile experience will be part of a new version of the GoPro App available for iOS and Android in early 2018. GoPro are also releasing plugins for Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe After Effects CC to enable even more advanced editing of 360 footage.

KARMA

Understandably, the GoPro Hero6 is compatible with their drone, the Karma and features two new auto-shot paths: Follow and Watch. Using GPS, Karma can now automatically follow the Karma Controller while you’re on the go, keeping you framed in the shot. The Watch auto-shot path will keep Karma hovering in place while it rotates, keeping the Karma Controller in frame wherever it goes. Other new Karma updates include an expanded Cable-Cam auto-shot path and “Look Up” camera tilt capability.

Current Karma owners may unlock new features via firmware update, available today.

Additional New Products



GoPro have some other new accessories which are linked below.

Shorty – The ultimate pocket-able extension pole and tripod, perfect for any activity.

– The ultimate pocket-able extension pole and tripod, perfect for any activity. The Handler – An updatedfloating handgrip with a quick-release mounting feature.

– An updatedfloating handgrip with a quick-release mounting feature. Bite Mount + Floaty – A versatile bite mount with an easy-to-spot float, ideal for POV.