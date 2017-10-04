Gran Turismo Sport offering 4-day demo from Oct 9th

Playstation’s big racing game, Gran Turismo Sport will have a 4-day demo to get racers excited about the latest GT title. Available via PlayStation Store from 9th October 8pm (AEDT) through 13th October 12am (AEDT) with pre-download available from Saturday 7th October at 8pm (AEDT).

The Gran Turismo Sport demo will give fans an in-depth look at some of the title’s new and innovative features, including:

Sport mode: Drivers can prove just how fast they are by putting down their fastest lap time before an all-out battle with up to 24 cars against drivers with similar abilities.

Campaign mode: Players can improve their driving skills across numerous challenges, missions and circuit experiences. As you complete various trial and Daily Workouts, you will be awarded with numerous vehicle unlocks, in-game currency and Experience Points – furthering your Driver Profile and personal garage.

Arcade mode: Jump in and drive! Choose from a wide range of vehicle classes on three pre-selected circuit configurations with different terrains. Whether you want to go for high-speed oval racing on Northern Isle, hone your technical skills on Dragon Trail or drift sideways through the corners in rally.

Scapes: This is not your traditional photo mode as each photo location contains all the light energy information of that scene, enabling you to place your personalised car in hundreds of real world locations with true HDR workflow and physics-based rendering tech.

Gran Turismo Sport launches exclusively on PlayStation 4 on 18th October.