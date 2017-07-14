Gran Turismo Sport will take your money now, due October 18th

The latest and greatest racing game for the PlayStation 4 is Grand Turismo 4 and today we got a release date confirmed. On October 18th, the game will be released, with pre-orders going live today. To secure a copy, you’ll need to pay up with immediate payment required.

GT Sport will offer the chance to jump behind the wheel of 140 of the fastest and most sought after cars in the world. These range from exclusive prototype vehicles, to the best in real-world motoring. You can race these cars on 19 different tracks and locations including the legendary Nürburgring and Tokyo Expressway.

This time around, there’s a brand new physics engine, which developers Polyphony Digital say, is the most realistic handling experience that’ll suit new players, as well as seasoned pros

Grand Turismo Sport scores a world first, offering the only official FIA Online Championship, a chance compete for your home country or favourite car manufacturer.

If you’re prepared to pony up for the Deluxe version, there’s a bunch of additional cars on offer.

DELUXE EDITION INCLUDES:

• Mazda LM55 Vision GT

• Mitsubishi Lancer Gr.B Rally Car

• Subaru WRX Gr.B Rally Car

• SRT Tomahawk Vision GT

• Ford Mustang Gr.B Rally Car

• Ford Focus Gr.B Rally Car

• Audi R18 TDI

• Audi Sport Quattro S1 Pikes Peak ‘87

• Peugeot RCZ Gr.B Rally Car

• Toyota FT-1 Vision GT Group 3

• GT-R NISMO GT3 N24 Schulze Motorsport

• Corvette C7 Gr.3

• Livery Sticker Pack

• Chrome Racing Helmet

• 2,000,000 credits

