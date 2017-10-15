Grand Theft Auto Online Transform Races, change vehicles-mid race

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is massive as is the GTA community. Since the release of GTA V all the way back in September of 2013, we’ve seen some amazing mods created by that community and it seems the latest update from Rockstar Games draws from that crazy insanity.
GTA will introduce new stunt races on October 17th, that have a big twist. In Transform Races, vehicles change constantly. I’ve played a lot of racing games, but don’t ever remember transitioning between vehicles in the same race, so this is definitely a fresh concept I’m keen to try. From BMX and motorbikes, to cars, planes, and even jet skis, you’ll race through the vast GTA world looking for Warps to add the chaos, teleporting you to a completely different location mid-race for added calamity.
Check out the trailer below and tell me it doesn’t look like fun.