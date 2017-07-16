Gumtree gets massive UI overhaul, adds peer-to-peer payments via PayPal

Gumtree is celebrating its 10th birthday in Australia with a massive (and some would say a long overdue) bold rebrand. The new UI will also feature new functionality, so here’s what’s changing.

There’s a new, contemporary design created to reflect the modern experience expected by Gumtree’s vibrant community. By cleaning up the experience it not only looks better, but its also designed to reduce the time taken to perform common tasks. The new simplified process for buyers and sellers is complimented by a new a payment option and now support 24/7.

Gumtree Australia is a massive enterprise, with an impressive 7 million unique visitors per month, making it one of Australia’s largest sites. The eBay rival first debuted in the UK and South Africa, but the new brand and color colour palette were inspired by the Australian landscape and designed locally.

Gumtree’s focus a lot in recent years on improving the internal processes to make the behind the scenes bits work as efficiently as possible, so now its time to update the external brand the public interacts with.

Technology advances:

Improved search functionality and speed, including make, model, colour attribute selection in cars; clothing and shoe size attributions and smart category redirects for certain keywords

Speedier selling experience including saved drafts and reminder and a more streamlined selling flow

Photo attachment capability on My Messages

Launch of a dedicated jobs app

Increased choice with payments: New option to pay with cash or via peer-to-peer payments with PayPal, when picking up a Gumtree item

Customer support: Introduction of 24/7 live chat and greater visibility of the customer community support offering on the site

As with most major milestones, businesses reflect on their progress to date and Gumtree are no different. The 10th anniversary was the perfect moment to reflect on the brand’s successes, and look forward to the future. Gumtree is already one of the top shopping apps in Australia, and is a top 20 digital destination, but that doesn’t mean their sitting still, instead the rebrand is designed to accelerate growth now aims to become a top 10 digital destination.

General Manager of Gumtree Australia, Martin Herbst said,

This is the most significant step in Gumtree’s 10 years in Australia. As with all changes we make at Gumtree, the rebrand has been driven by user feedback. While we knew our users were ready for a sleeker and more contemporary design, a rebrand has to be more than a new lick of paint. We wanted to ensure we addressed some of the areas our users, and non-users, said could improve their experience on our site and in our community.

Herbst went on to say,