Hands-on with Spotify on Xbox One

Its been a long time coming, but its finally here, Spotify on Xbox One. Now live in the Store, the ‘Spotify Music – for Xbox’ app can be downloaded for free so you can stream your favourite tracks, or random playlists and genres in the background while you play games. While the interface is specifically designed for the platform, this is the full box and dice, with access to the full Spotify catalog of 30 million tracks.

If you’re not a paid subscriber, you can still stream music, but like on other platforms, expect to hear the occasional adds.

The Xbox also now becomes a Spotify Connect destination, which means if you’re already listening to your favourite music on your phone, you can easily switch from playing on the device, to then play on the Xbox One instead.

Using the app is pretty straight forward, but it is best to have a Playlist prepared before hand. Xbox helps you out with some gaming related suggestions, but you can certainly build our own or leverage existing playlists if you prefer to roll your own. With Spotify playing, simple go launch or resume your game and the music continues to play in the background.

The very next question you’ll have is about how to control the volume of Spotify vs your in-game sounds, that’s handled by a simple slider in the guide which is actually a pretty convenient and easily accessible method. You will however still need to enter the Settings and Audio options of each game and kill and music volume of in-game music.

I am running an insider build, but certainly found Cortana instructions to pause/play or skip to the next track to be incredibly slow, so I was forced to control playback using the controller. This needs to be fixed as voice control will be critical to maintaining your attention on the heat of the battlefield, while skipping that song you hate.

Overall its fantastic this day has arrived and we can now play serious music in the background during gaming sessions. PatriickAU sums up today the best with this gem of a comment.