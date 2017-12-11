Hands-on: World of Warships

World of Warships is the ultimate battle of the seas, as you battle opponents across 4 classes – destroyers, cruisers, battleships and aircraft carriers. To begin, your ships are fairly basic, but as you gain experience and unlock (or buy) upgrades, you’re capabilities to attack and defend grow dramatically.

Recently World of Warships added a new vessel, that is the icon Australia HMAS Vampire. While Australia’s South Australia is about to go through another major ship building boom, this was one of Australia’s first all-welded ships to be built in the country, constructed at Cockatoo Island Dockyard between 1952 and 1959. Despite the age, it packs some very impressive firepower.. with a firing range of more than 10km, Torpedos that can be deployed up to 6km at 53 knots and can power along at 34 knots. With technical upgrades in the game, you can enhance these specs to make it more maneuverable and more destructive and powerful.

The game requires you to be tactical about your movements and diligent about your selection of attacks. Positioning and re-positioning your ship, ensuring you stay within the optimal firing range, will ensure you have the best chance at success. If you can work together with others, as team strategy behind the attack or defense will definitely be beneficial in accomplishing your objectives.

The water-set MMO game comes to us from developers, Lesta Studio, a subsidiary of Wargaming.net the people that Brought you World of Tanks, World of Warplanes.

The game is free to play, so give it a try, just head over to https://worldofwarships.asia/ If you get a chance over the Christmas period, you’ll likely find me playing like a drunken sailor, thanks to this amazing bottle of ‘Navy-strength’ Rum that arrived to celebrate the launch of the HMAS Vampire.