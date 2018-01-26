Happy Australia Day! Its a great day for a #MustangRoadTrip

Today’s the day where we throw some snags on the BBQ, grab the flip flops and a cold one and celebrate how awesome Australia is. Usually.

This year’s Australia Day will be a little different. Today I’m off on a massive road trip from Wodonga to the Mornington Peninsular in a 5.0L V8 Ford Mustang.

The trip is around 370km each way and the plan is to grab some ice cream and photos by the beach, before turning around and bringing PONY23 back to Wodonga. Of course, we’re not heading down the Hume Freeway (that’s boring), we’re taking the scenic route through the mountains (B300) to try out the Mustang through the curvey bits.

The road trip gives me an opportunity to cover the car’s features and evaluate if it is indeed a great car for a road trip.

The road trip gives me an opportunity to cover the car's features and evaluate if it is indeed a great car for a road trip.

Enjoy Australia, I know I will.