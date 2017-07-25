Here’s what its like to have Gigabit NBN, MyRepublic connects Gigatown

Remember MyRepublic’s Gigatown competition? It was the chance to connect a town to the NBN at Gigabit speeds. The winner was Wollongong and the prize winner, among other Wollongong residents are now connected and enjoying the uber fast speed.. insert jealously here.

Meet Fletcher Thompson (@SketchyFletchy), the lucky winner who gets his 1Gbps connection for free by being the winner of the MyRepublic competition. He’s one of the founders of startup Me3D and is also the proud owner of a Playstation VR.

Managing Director of MyRepublic, Nicholas Demos says they’re heavily subsidising gigabit speeds to show business and consumers what’s possible with the best internet speeds the NBN can provide.

He goes on to say that its not about having a constant need for 1Gbps speeds, but the ability to do whatever you and your family want, without ever facing interruptions.

Thompson says he’s now using the connection to work remotely, something that’s long been promised, but almost never delivered on. Its often not practical to leave a bi-directional webcam feed running between home and work to connect you to the office, but with the right connection, that’s absolutely on the table. With enough bandwidth to spare, there’s never a risk of things being interrupted.

Now check out the full video and try not to be too jealous, good luck.