Hisense’s new high-end Series 8 and 9 ULED TVs now available

Back at the F1 Grand Prix in March, Hisense brought along a couple of their very latest top-end TVs. These premium TV offerings from Hisense are known as the 65” Series 8 and the mega 75” Series 9 ULEDs which are now now available in electronics retailers across the country.
Both models are 4K and HDR10 enabled and run Hisense’s VIDAA U UI. The Series 9 uses Quantum dot technology, placing the panel in the realm of Samsung’s QLED TVs. While Hisense offer great value for money across their range, these are absolutely target the premium end of the market.
Hisense Australia’s head of marketing, Andre Iannuzzi, says,
“At Hisense, we’re committed to pushing the limits of ultra high definition display technology, and we’ve been able to do that with our new range. The Series 9 ULED is currently the brightest display we’ve ever manufactured, testing at 2200 nits. This level of brightness enhances the viewing experience by creating vivid, lifelike colourscapes that feel like they’re popping out of the screen.”
Features
This table gives a nice run down of what’s included in each, if you want the finer details, make sure you jump over to the Hisense website.
|Series 8
|Series 9
|HDR Plus – HDR + wide colour gamut delivers vibrant and accurate details on screen – expect brighter whites, darker blacks and even more lifelike colour!
|HDR Supreme – HDR Supreme ULED TV brings the supreme watching experience that is hard to surpass. 2,200 nits means more detail, brighter whites and darker blacks.
|VIDAA U: this customisable smart TV user interface by Hisense adopts a one dimensional ribbon design, and delivers a more personal and streamlined user experience.
|Quantum Dot Technology – The display is assembled using phosphorescent crystals that produce the brightest and most accurate colours, making your pictures you see on our television set look almost as crisp and beautiful .
|Netflix up to 4K HDR: Netflix is the world’s leading Internet subscription service for enjoying TV shows and movies up to 4K HDR. Instantly turn on Netflix with a built in button straight on the remote.
|Ultra HD Premium Certification – Quality compliant with the world standard in UHD technology. Developed with the consumer in mind, it provides them with information on premium UHD devices and content to deliver best-in-class home entertainment.
|Intuitive and Industrial Design: Solid stainless steel bezels and stands turn these TV from an appliance into a feature.
|VIDAA U: this customisable smart TV user interface by Hisense adopts a one dimensional ribbon design, and delivers a more personal and streamlined user experience.
|SOUND BY DBX-TV : PRO AUDIO: This feature creates the best sound possible from the built-in high-performance speakers. dbx-tv’s technology includes Total Sonics™, a complete range of audio technologies working together for optimal audio quality; Total Volume™, an advanced audio technology that addresses TV viewers’ biggest complaint – unwanted changes in loudness; and Total Surround™, which envelops listeners in sound from behind and above using only two TV speaker.
|Netflix up to 4K HDR: Netflix is the world’s leading Internet subscription service for enjoying TV shows and movies up to 4K HDR. Instantly turn on Netflix with a built in button straight on the remote.
Price and Availbility
The 65” Series 8 costs RRP A$4,999, while the 75” Series 9 will set you back A$9,999. You’ll find the Hisense Series 8 and Series 9 ULED TVs are available at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Radio Rentals, RT Edwards and Bing Lee.
For more information and full specifications visit: www.hisense.com.au